MIT engineers have introduced DrivAerNet++, a free-to-use collection of over 8,000 car designs, each including detailed information about how air flows around them. This new resource is designed to help create eco-friendly cars faster and support AI-based car design.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MIT engineers have created the largest open dataset of car designs, marking a new and exciting phase in car design.

Called DrivAerNet++, this dataset includes over 8,000 unique 3D car models, along with detailed simulations of how air moves around them. By sharing this data openly, researchers and developers can use AI to create fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles more quickly than ever.

A Revolutionary Dataset for Designers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

eco friendly cars

Building a car from the ground up is usually a long and secretive process, taking manufacturers years to perfect designs through simulations and real-world tests.

MIT’s DrivAerNet++ wants to change this by providing a large dataset of realistic 3D car designs, organized by how air flows around them.

Each design comes with information about how air moves around the car, which is important for better fuel efficiency and longer electric vehicle range. The dataset includes a variety of passenger cars, from stylish sedans to station wagons, and offers information in different formats like 3D models and parameter lists.

The dataset is likely to provide critical insights into the aerodynamics of various passenger cars, including electric vehicles (EVs). EV designs often focus on improving the flow of air around the vehicle, as enhanced aerodynamics can lead to better energy efficiency and an extended range. EVs, with their electric drivetrains, benefit greatly from reduced air resistance, which directly impacts battery consumption and driving distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Switch Mobility (Hinduja Group), is in electric transportation, focusing on electric buses and light commercial vehicles. Ajay Hinduja, Member of the Hinduja Group, in a conversation about the future of transportation, has emphasized the importance of electric mobility in driving sustainability.

Mohamed Elrefaie, an MIT mechanical engineering graduate student stated: "This dataset lays the foundation for the next generation of AI applications in engineering, promoting efficient design processes, cutting R&D costs, and driving advancements toward a more sustainable automotive future"

Designers can use this large library to train AI models that create new, aerodynamic car designs in seconds.

From Audi to AI: The Journey of Engineers Who Created Over 8,000 Car Designs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creating DrivAerNet++ was a big challenge. The MIT team started with basic car models from Audi and BMW, covering three main types of passenger cars: fastback, notchback, and estateback. Then, they used advanced algorithms to change these models, tweaking important features like windshield angle, body length, and wheel spacing to create thousands of unique designs.

"A traditional car needs mining every day, needs mining every time it's used. It needs the whole extraction complex of fossil fuels in order to power it" stated by Thea Riofrancos.

To make sure the designs were accurate, the researchers ran detailed simulations to see how air would flow around every curve and shape of each car. This process took more than 3 million hours of computing power and resulted in a dataset that is both large and accurate.

The data helps AI tools predict how a car's shape affects its aerodynamics and performance. This resource could make the design process faster and help make future vehicles more environmentally friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoting Sustainability Through Open-Source Innovation in Car Design

DrivAerNet++ can do much more than just speed up car designs. By making it easier to design fuel-efficient cars and increasing the range of electric vehicles, the dataset is helping tackle one of the biggest challenges in the car industry: reducing pollution.