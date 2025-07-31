Miss World makes first visit to Scotland in 14 years to shine spotlight on MS Support with Miss Scotland

Her visit follows the campaign of Miss Scotland, Amy Scott, who selected Revive MS Support as her chosen charity during the Miss World competition, inspired by her cousin’s experience living with MS.

This marks the first official visit from a Miss World titleholder to Scotland in over 14 years, adding global attention to the urgent health inequality faced by those living with MS in Scotland which has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with over 17,500 people affected.

Miss World and Miss Scotland toured Revive’s therapy centre in Govan, met service users and frontline staff, and learned more about the charity’s work providing MS-specific physiotherapy, counselling, oxygen therapy and more, services not widely available through the NHS. Both even went head-to-head in a friendly SkiErg machine challenge which is a popular among Revive’s service users and staff.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025, said: “It’s been incredibly moving to meet the team at Revive MS Support and hear directly from people whose lives have been changed by the work they do. I’ve learned that MS affects thousands of people here in Scotland, and many are living with invisible symptoms that can be overwhelming. Charities like Revive offer not just treatment, but real community and hope.”

Amy Scott, Miss Scotland, said:

“Having a family member live with MS opened my eyes to just how tough and misunderstood the condition can be. Visiting Revive MS Support with Miss World - and having my cousin Rhyiza there, who inspired me to enter Miss World in the first place - was incredibly emotional.

"The dedication of the staff and the resilience of the people they support is something I’ll never forget. I’m proud to stand alongside them to raise awareness of MS, support those who live with it, and spotlight the vital services Revive provides every day.”

Iain McWhirter, CEO of Revive MS Support, said:

“We were honoured to welcome Miss World and Miss Scotland to Revive MS Support today. Their visit helps highlight the very real challenges facing people living with MS in Scotland, and how our services make a life-changing difference. We’re grateful to Amy for championing our work on a global stage, and to Opal for taking the time to learn more about MS and help raise awareness.”

About Revive MS Support

Revive MS Support is a Scottish charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for people affected by multiple sclerosis. Based in Glasgow, the charity offers a wide range of services including physiotherapy, counselling, complementary therapies, and social support for people affected by MS.

