Miss Scotland to lead Glasgow Kiltwalk in support of people living with MS
The Kiltwalk takes place two days before MS Awareness Week, and just a week before Amy travels to Telangana, India, to represent Scotland in the Miss World final.
In the lead-up to the Kiltwalk, Amy visited Revive MS Support's Glasgow centre, where she met with staff, and individuals living with MS, to gain a deeper understanding of the charity's work.
"In Scotland, MS affects one in every 300 people," Amy explained. "The condition has personally impacted my life as my cousin, Rhyiza, who is also my best friend, was diagnosed with this challenging condition just over five years ago, when she was the same age as I am now. I can see how MS can affect every aspect of a person's life. Without Revive MS Support, many people wouldn't have access to the vital services they need."
"Having seen firsthand the incredible, life-changing work they do for people affected by MS, I'm thrilled to take on this challenge for such a worthy cause.”
Revive MS Support provides a range of essential services, including physiotherapy, counselling, benefits advice, oxygen therapy, specialist complementary therapies, and just space for people with MS to connect with others who understand.
Iain McWhirter, CEO of Revive MS Support, commented: "We are incredibly grateful that Amy is not only participating in the Kiltwalk for Revive but also leading the way. Her support means a great deal to us and the MS community... The practical, emotional, financial, and social support we offer is often unavailable elsewhere, making fundraising vital for us to continue our life-changing work."
The Kiltwalk is one of Scotland's largest mass-participation fundraising events. Amy will be there on Saturday, April 26th, to lead fellow walkers as they set off at 11 am.
You can support Amy's Just Giving Page here: [https://www.justgiving.com/page/amy-scott-1]