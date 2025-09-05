Minister for Children and Young People visits Kibble Safe Centre in Paisley

Natalie Don-Innes, the Minister for Children and Young People visited national charity and care provider, Kibble, at its Paisley campus this week to get a first-hand experience of the sector leading, trauma-informed work taking place in one of Scotland’s four secure units.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit focused on Kibble’s Safe Centre that supports young people from across Scotland. The Safe Centre was designed to support vulnerable young people and provide round the clock support for those who need high levels of support.

The visit comes at a crucial time as both the Scottish Government and the wider care sector continue to work together to address the significant challenges faced by children and young people with complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an ongoing agenda focused on early intervention and trauma-informed care, the visit highlighted the importance of ensuring that services are equipped to deliver the right support at the right time.

Natalie Don-Innes MSP and Jim Gillespie, Kibble

During the visit, the Minister learned more about the trauma-informed interventions, designed and delivered by Kibble, to give young people the stability, safety, and opportunities they need to lead productive, stable lives.

Children’s Minister Natalie Don-Innes said: “It is vital that we continue to strengthen our capacity to support children who require secure accommodation.

“I am grateful to staff at Kibble for taking the time to tell me about their plans for the secure estate and to continue to meet the needs of vulnerable children. Secure care helps to keep our communities safe but also to support and rehabilitate children and young people who require to be deprived of their liberty and I was especially impressed by the focus on ensuring a trauma-informed and age appropriate environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Scottish Government remains committed to building on the existing strengths of the secure care system while embracing a forward-looking vision for change, as set out in our response to the ‘reimagining secure care’ report.”

Kibble provides residential care and education to children and young people across Scotland and have sector-leading expertise allowing them to roll out innovative services rooted in a trauma-informed approach.

The aim of Kibble is to provide young people with the stability and skills they need to live a productive, positive life after – for many – a traumatic start.

Jim Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer, Kibble added: “Showcasing the difference trauma-informed services can make to the lives of young people who need them is important, and we are pleased to have had the opportunity to host a visit for the Minister for Children and Young People today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are acutely aware of the ever-changing needs of young people and the evolving approach to care. We want to be leading that for the Scotland and today we’ve been able to highlight some of the incredible support we can offer through our specialist programmes, highly trained staff and our deep understanding of young people and their challenges.

“By working collaboratively with the Scottish Government and sector partners, we can create lasting change for young people and help them build brighter futures.”

The visit underscores the shared commitment between government, charities, and frontline practitioners to improve care pathways and deliver a future where every young person is supported to overcome adversity and reach their full potential.

For further information on Kibble and its trauma-informed services please visit: Kibble - Specialist Services & Support for Young People Facing Adversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad