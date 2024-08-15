Millie Law from Falkirk has represented UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway

Millie, a student from Falkirk has just returned from representing the UK in Norway at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024. Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where she immersed herself in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Millie,17 from Falkirk said: “At Roverway it was fabulous to experience Norwegian Scouting. I made great friendships around the campfire and really got to understand Norwegian culture. Being part of an international team I got to make friends from Spain and Ireland and I hope they will be friends for life. We played football against the English Scouts and won on penalties, a brilliant afternoon”

Millie joined 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway

