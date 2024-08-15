Millie Law from Falkirk has represented UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway
Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.
Millie,17 from Falkirk said: “At Roverway it was fabulous to experience Norwegian Scouting. I made great friendships around the campfire and really got to understand Norwegian culture. Being part of an international team I got to make friends from Spain and Ireland and I hope they will be friends for life. We played football against the English Scouts and won on penalties, a brilliant afternoon”
Millie joined 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Millie well by saying, ‘A massive congratulations to Millie who represented the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life. Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others’
