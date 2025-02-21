Miller Homes supports Community Renewal Trust in Edinburgh with funding boost

Miller Homes Scotland East is supporting Community Renewal Trust in Edinburgh with its Community Fund initiative by donating £1,000 to The Pennywell Pantry, run by Community Renewal Trust.

The pantry, established in 2020, offers members of the community the opportunity to purchase a variety of food and household essentials at significantly reduced prices, making them more accessible and helping local families in need.

Miller Homes' Community Fund, now in its third year and fifth round of funding, invites applications for funding from charities and community groups across the country. Since the launch in September 2022, 390 groups and charities across the UK have benefitted from grants totaling £291,000. In 2024 alone, 31 groups across Scotland received grants.

Miller Homes' donation to Community Renewal Trust will go towards providing more people with access to more affordable food. It also fosters a sense of community by providing a welcome space for residents to connect.

Tanya and Sharon from Community Renewal Trust

Fran Armour, Director of Development at Community Renewal Trust said: “Thanks to a generous £1,000 donation from Miller Homes, The Pennywell Pantry can provide even more families and community members with affordable, nutritious food. The Pantry is reliant on donations and so we collaborate with local businesses and organisations, such as Miller Homes, who have contributed generous donations to further our mission. This support helps us build stronger communities and offer a lifeline to those in need. Together, we can make a real difference.”

Neil Gaffney, Regional Operations Director for Miller Homes Scotland East, said: "We are delighted to be able to continually support causes within the communities that we have developments. It has become one of the most important things that we do at Miller Homes.

"The work of Community Renewal Trust with The Pennywell Pantry is vitally important in supporting struggling families by alleviating food and household essentials insecurities. We are delighted that this funding will go towards continuing this amazing work.”