MG ALBA’s Margaret Cameron receives special recognition at RTS Scotland Awards

The Royal Television Society (RTS) Scotland hosted its annual awards ceremony on Friday (6 June) where Margaret Cameron, director of content at MG ALBA, was honoured with the prestigious RTS Scotland Special Recognition Award.

Presented by singer and actress Shereen Cutkelvin, alongside Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli, the award celebrates those whose exceptional contributions have made a lasting impact and are widely respected within the Scottish television community. The RTS Scotland Committee presents the award to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding excellence in Scottish broadcasting and television.

RTS Scotland champions the gold standard of television excellence in Scotland, recognising outstanding achievements in programme making, broadcasting and contributions that shape the industry’s future.

The regional awards, held at the iconic Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow, also recognised other prominent figures in Scottish television, including Ashley Jensen, Peter Capaldi and Michelle McManus.

Margaret Cameron, director of content at MG ALBA, said: “It was a true honour to be awarded the Special Recognition Award at the RTS Scotland ceremony. The RTS Scotland awards are testament to the creative effort behind first class television productions in Scotland, including MG ALBA’s partnership with BBC ALBA to bring Gaelic content to screens across the country. It’s more important than ever that Gaelic content is recognised and celebrated as part of the Scottish industry.

“My thanks to the RTS Scotland Committee, both for the award and for recognising work supporting the Gaelic language, and to my colleagues at MG ALBA and the BBC whose support is everything. Congratulations to all the recipients of this year’s awards.”

Dan Twist, chair of RTS Scotland, said: "The RTS Scotland Awards stand as a definitive celebration of the finest talent in Scottish television. This year’s outstanding nominees and winners reflect the strength and resilience of a thriving Scottish TV industry, even in the face of widespread sector challenges.

"RTS Scotland is proud to continue its unwavering commitment to supporting, educating and championing talent across all areas of the industry — both on screen and behind the scenes.”