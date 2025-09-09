Meet the Fife expert helping Scotland’s SMEs to outplay the big players

Scotland’s independent business owners may not have pockets as deep as large corporates – but they do have something money can’t buy: authenticity, values, and relatable stories. These are the very assets used by former champion of the multinationals, Guy Hayward, to help smaller players seize their share of the market. He founded Fife-based Local Heroes to make decades of world-class expertise accessible to all, helping independent firms with great ideas to punch above their weight without the need for heavyweight spend.

Confidently carrying companies from concept to launch, Guy wants to bring more promising SMEs to the fore. Here, he shares some of his top tips for Scottish entrepreneurs looking to survive – and thrive – even in today’s difficult climate.

So, Guy. You launched Local Heroes Marketing in Fife. What drew you to the area? And how does being in Fife influence your approach to business?

Business in Fife is still very much centred around close, long-term relationships, where many partners even went to school together. Whilst I can’t replicate that as I ‘newcomer’, setting up in Fife has allowed me to build strong working relationships of my own, with clients and potential clients happy for me to jump in the car or hop on the train to come and see them, rather than sticking to a Zoom call. That connection is really important. I’ve worked in marketing for over 37 years, and always found that success is grounded in trust and real-world, interpersonal relationships – even when working with large corporates like Coca Cola. So, I launched Local Heroes in Fife – replacing communication that’s become increasingly distant and transactional in the post-pandemic world with genuine, people connection.

As a “marketing company dedicated to helping locally owned business grow, thrive, and invigorate their communities”, how do you foresee the broader Scottish business landscape evolving in the next 2-3 years?

It’s going to be tough. There’s no telling how long US tariffs will last, heightening instability as Labour struggles to turn glimmers of hope into reality. The CBI’s 2025 predictions for UK-wide GDP increase have fallen to just 1.2%, with the Scottish Fiscal Commission’s 1.1% darkening the picture.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Despite having fewer businesses per capita than the UK average, Scotland has a promising number of small, independent firms and micro-businesses behind it. Accounting for 42% of the country’s turnover (versus the UK’s 52%), these firms hold surprising strength, generating 56% of all Scotland’s private-sector jobs (versus the UK’s 44%).

By learning to harness brand power correctly, these SMEs can drive beyond-average growth for themselves and Scotland – even in challenging times. It’s simply a case of defining clear values and identities to resonate with consumers, learning to spot opportunities as they emerge and seize market share with both hands.

Ultimately, I’d encourage people to be ready for a scrap – and enjoy it! Top sports people talk about pressure as a privilege and I think the same applies to independent business. Finding ways to grow in a slow economy can be a privileged, enjoyable process. Embrace it as your reason to get out of bed in the morning! Because, in an economy not going anywhere fast on its own, doing more to forge your own strategic path is vital. We cannot afford to rise with slow tides.

What are the most pressing challenges facing local businesses in Scotland right now? And how can Local Heroes best support them?

Much like the rest of the UK, Scottish businesses are up against rising operating and labour costs, staff shortages and tax increases, seeing cashflow and profits squeezed as late payments soar, according to the FSB.

Whilst there are some government-level policies in place to support this – such as the Small Business Bonus Scheme, which provides rates relief for low-RV properties, and the basic business property rates freeze set out in the Scottish Budget – this is not enough to offset challenges.

Businesses will have to drive growth for themselves. This is where Local Heroes can help. Partnering with marketing experts might feel counterintuitive when money is tight. But it’s our job to do more with less, helping SMEs to grow – and grab share from large rivals – by making the most of the USPs and assets they’ve already got. The resulting campaigns drive growth locally, nationally, and even internationally, by making leading global expertise available to those who traditionally lack access to it. I like to think of it as helping small firms to eat the big corporates breakfast!

For Scottish businesses with limited budgets, where should they start when it comes to marketing activity?

First and foremost, you must know who you are and how you are different. Smaller firms looking to establish a niche in an already competitive market have to be really clear on this. Once there, they must dedicate every penny available to them to show it.

I’m not just talking about paid media, either, which obviously costs. I’m talking about earned media and social media, as well.

Earned media is all your engagement on Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Instagram, for example. And it’s all free to share! Firms might also consider PR. I partner with a brilliant agency called Make More Noise – and they’re great at building authority, voice, and reputation.

Owned media is another brilliant – affordable – way to get word out there, using the plentiful opportunities sitting right under your nose. Think about putting key messaging on product packaging, staff t-shirts, and company vans, for instance. These are things you’re already paying for, so why not maximise them? A well-branded van could be worth up to £20,000 a year, with the right message…

Many of the businesses I work with are surprised by just how much media they actually own when we break it down: websites, emails, invoices, social channels, in-store and in-office assets, vehicles, and clothing… Whatever you’ve got: use it! Make things like F1 cars and US Open tennis your inspiration and dedicated all available space to getting your messaging out there. And be creative! Even rugby players have branding on their backsides now!

Scottish SMEs have faced everything from Brexit to inflation to tourism volatility. What practical marketing habits help businesses stay resilient through change?

Again, I’d have to say – know who you are. And keep talking to your customers! Firms that engage with and listen to their audiences naturally evolve with changing demands, getting ahead of the change before they’re even consciously aware of it. This is one of the easiest ways to avoid falling behind – and it truly pays off! You’re miles ahead of competitors, ready to respond to emerging challenges as you run with developing opportunities with unmatched confidence.

Finally, what’s the one thing all Scottish-based business leaders should consider to ‘stand out’ in an increasingly crowded market place?

Be yourself! Be authentic, and don’t be shy about it. It’s bold for the win! Remember that modern consumers are looking for authenticity. So, brands that share their values loudly and proudly are better positioned for success. Of course, this means accepting that you won’t – and cannot – be liked by everybody. But that’s a good thing. It means you’re not bland and that’s key to standing out and winning the market! You don’t need to be all things to all people. In fact, businesses that try only dilute their real value and end up burning out. Really define your offer, hone what you are, and embrace it wholeheartedly, ensuring this comes through across all channels.

