Meet Joan – Asda Cumbernauld’s checkout star at 80 years young
But the Asda Cumbernauld checkout stalwart has no intention of hanging up her famous green uniform just yet.
In fact, the octogenarian, who celebrated her milestone birthday last week wearing a special ‘Birthday Girl’ tiara gifted by colleagues, has set her sights on another two years behind the till – with a dream of hitting four decades at the store.
“I really like my job,” said Joan, who has been with Asda Cumbernauld for 38 years.
“Coming in to work and talking to people keeps your mind active, it keeps me young. I like talking to the customers and I like my colleagues. They are a good bunch here, all very friendly.”
And while Joan, who has been married to husband Tommy for 60 years, is also a great-grandmother, she says working at Asda makes her forget her age.
“Being here all these years, I know a lot of people and I have regular customers who will come to my till,” she said. “We talk about everything. Our elderly customers like to chat and sometimes I forget that I’m elderly myself!”
When Asda Cumbernauld colleagues found out it was Joan’s big day, they decorated her till with balloons and gave her a ‘Birthday Girl’ tiara.
“The birthday celebration at work was a surprise, but lovely,” she said. “Everyone knew, even the customers.”
She added: “I’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, but the biggest has been technology. I just go with it and learn as I go – you’ve got to, don’t you?
“My goal is to reach my 40-year mark.”
Jade Gray, Asda Cumbernauld Front End Section Leader, said:
“Joan is lovely, she’s brilliant. She’s so friendly and colleagues and customers love her. She doesn’t look her age at all.”
Lynne Morrison, Asda Cumbernauld Community Champion, added:
“Happy Birthday to Joan celebrating her 80th birthday. All the best from all your colleagues here at Asda Cumbernauld!”