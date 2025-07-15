Meet Elphaba, Glinda and Stitch inspired characters at Glasgow Fort this summer

Families will have the chance to meet some of this year’s biggest blockbuster-inspired characters for free at Glasgow Fort this summer, as part of a series of exciting meet and greet sessions.

Taking place each weekend from 19th July to 10th August, visitors can snap a selfie and say hello to a whole host of familiar faces – from the loveable ‘Aloha Alien’ to the spellbinding Wicked duo, Elphaba and Glinda, and there will even be the chance to watch a ‘dino show’ inspired by the new Jurassic World Rebirth film.

The character appearances will take place outside Primark between 11am and 4pm on the following dates:

Saturday 19th July: Superheroes

Sunday 20th July: ‘Aloha Alien’ (Stitch-inspired character)

Saturday 26th July: Dino Show (inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth)

Sunday 27th July: Dino Show (inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth)

Saturday 2nd August: Dragon Training

Sunday 3rd August: ‘Aloha Alien’ (Stitch-inspired character)

Saturday 9th August: Wicked duo

Sunday 10th August: Wicked duo

Superhero characters to visit Glasgow Fort

There is no need to book in advance for any of the character visits, but visitors are encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

As well as the meet and greet sessions, families can make the most of the mini fairground rides at Glasgow Fort this summer, including trampolines, bumper cars, and a carousel, alongside a selection of much-awaited films showing on the big screen at Vue, including Smurfs, How to Train your Dragon, and Pixar’s Elio.

Visitors can purchase a discount token from the pop-up hut near the rides, which reduces the cost of all rides (excluding the trampolines) to £2.50. At standard price, rides are £3 and trampolines £5 per go.

Phil Goodman, centre manager at Glasgow Fort, said: “We know it’s not always easy keeping the kids entertained during the school holidays, so it’s brilliant to bring a bit of free movie magic and summer fun to the centre for families.

Elphaba and Glinda inspired characters to visit Glasgow Fort

“There’s something for everyone - from loveable aliens and spellbinding witches to trampolines and a carousel. It’s a great excuse to pop down for the day, enjoy the fun and maybe grab a bite to eat while you’re here too!”