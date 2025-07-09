Mediazoo unveils ConvX - AI powered role-play that transforms workplace conversations

Award-winning Scottish learning and communications agency Mediazoo today announced the launch of ConvX, a cutting-edge AI-powered role-play platform that’s transforming how organisations develop essential communication skills. Designed to empower employees in areas such as team coaching, performance management, sales and media training, ConvX enables users to practise and improve their conversational abilities in a safe, private environment.

With manager engagement in crisis and research showing that managers determine 70% of team engagement (Gallup 2025), organisations face a critical challenge. Most managers have never been trained to manage the conversations that matter most - performance reviews, difficult feedback, team coaching - yet these are the very interactions that drive engagement and build high-performing teams.

The platform offers dynamic, voice-to-voice AI role-plays, providing real-time feedback, instant analytics, and a scalable solution for training teams. ConvX features an off-the-shelf line manager training programme alongside bespoke consultation services that customise realistic personas for specialised needs including customer conversation training and sales development.

Giles Smith, CEO of Mediazoo, said,“Many AI tools for Learning promise transformation but miss the human element. ConvX is built to put people first, helping individuals practise the conversations that truly matter. Made by humans, for humans enabling lasting change by empowering people.”

Giles Smith, CEO, Mediazoo

Alongside the launch, Mediazoo is releasing a unique leadership programme titled ‘The Uncertainty Advantage - Leadership skills for AI Adoption’, to help leaders and their organisations set the strategy for AI and ensure responsible adoption.

The company is also offering consultation services, with templates and training to help businesses harness AI to drive personalisation in learning, enhance human creativity and improve performance.

Pete Ashcroft, Global Strategy Director at Mediazoo, added:"Great culture starts with honest conversations, but many leaders shy away from giving regular feedback or addressing tough coaching moments early. With Manager engagement at crisis levels, It's not just about what to say - but how to lead with confidence and create genuine connection.”

“ConvX gives leaders a safe space to practise, build confidence, and master the conversations that build trust and transform organisational culture."

ConvX colleagues

Cheryl Mok, Digital Creative Lead on ConvX commented: “ConvX was designed to feel natural and realistic. Every persona has rich backgrounds and unique personalities, just like real customers and colleagues. This feature enables meaningful practice that mimics real workplace conversations."

Daniel Mills, Co-Founder of MMU, after demoing ConvX: “ConvX AI felt incredibly real. It’s a smart, safe way to practise tough conversations and a powerful tool for leadership development - directly addressing the 70% of team engagement that sits in their hands."

The first 50 organisations to discuss their needs and challenges with Mediazoo will receive six complimentary sessions.