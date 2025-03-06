McDonald’s You Choose book tour comes to Scotland

To celebrate World Book Day® 2025, McDonald’s has partnered with bestselling book series You Choose, created by Pippa Goodhart and Nick Sharratt, to help children discover the fun of reading

To support the promotion, and bring some fun to families, McDonald’s is going on a You Choose book tour across 118 restaurants nationwide until March 23.

There will be stages equipped with You Choose themed props, as well as brand ambassadors who will host and narrate stories. Families will be able to act out their favourite storylines, try out new character voices and grab a free copy of a You Choose book with a Happy Meal®.

The book tour will be coming to McDonald’s restaurants in Scotland, details below:

8th March – McDonald’s Airdrie – Time: 10:30am-1pm, Address: Airdrie Retail Park, Gartlea Road, Airdrie, Lanarkshire, ML6 9JB

8th March - McDonald’s Hamilton Palace – Time: 2.30pm - 5.00pm, Address: Palace Grounds Retail Park, Palace Grounds Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, ML3 6AD

9th March - McDonald’s Stevenston – Hawkhill Retail Park, Time: 10.30am - 1.00pm, Address: Hawkhill Retail Park, Kilwinning Road, Stevenston, North Ayrshire, KA20 3DE

15th March – McDonald’s Coatbridge – Time: 2.30pm - 5.00pm, Address: 1 Coatbank Street, Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, ML5 3SP

16th March – McDonald’s Glasgow Fort – Morrisons – Time: 10.30am - 1.00pm, Address: 12 Auchinlea Way, Easterhourse, Glasgow, G34 9JJ

16th March – McDonald’s Parkhead – Time: 2.30pm - 5.00pm, Address: The Forge Shopping Centre, Gallowgate, Glasgow, Glasgow, G31 4EB

22nd March – McDonald’s Helen St – Time: 2.30pm - 5.00pm, Address: 530 Helen Street, Ibrox, Govan, Glasgow, G51 3HR

22nd March – McDonald’s Toryglen – Asda – Time: 10.30am - 1.00pm 23rd March – Address: 557 Prospecthill Road, Toryglen, Glasgow, G42 0AE

23rd March – McDonald’s Ayr – Time: 10.30am - 1.00pm, Address: Ayr Racecourse, Whitletts Road, Ayr, South Ayrshire, KA8 0JE

23rd March – McDonald’s Kilmarnock Bellfield Interchange – Time: 2.30pm - 5.00pm, Address: 2 Bellfield Interchange Services, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, KA1 5LQ

To find out more about the tour and participating restaurants, please visit: https://www.happymealmeetandgreetsuk.com/

Pick up your free book with every Happy Meal®!

A choice of two You Choose books and eight You Choose activity journals are currently available in Happy Meal®. The books are perfect for shared reading and encouraging creativity across all reading abilities, inspiring even the youngest children to create their own fantastical stories again and again.

Unforeseen circumstances could prevent an event from taking place.