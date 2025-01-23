Maryhill care home invites members of community to daily Dementia Care Café events

HC-One Scotland’s Wyndford Locks Care Home, in Maryhill, Glasgow, are opening their doors to offer support and reassurance to members of their local community.

Wyndford Locks, a nursing and nursing dementia care home, has invited members of the local community to attend their daily Dementia Care Café events. The Dementia Care Café events take place at Wyndford Locks daily from 11am–4pm.

The Dementia Care Café events provide an opportunity for members of the local community to seek information, guidance and advice within a relaxed calm setting from highly skilled experts in dementia care.

The team at Wyndford Locks can assist individuals with the information they require or help to sign post individuals to other available support services.

HC-One Scotland’s Wyndford Locks Care Home’s Dementia Care Café activity area

Whilst having a cup of tea or coffee and biscuits with someone who understands, members of the local community are able to feel safe and supported to discuss their own or someone else’s dementia diagnosis and what this means for them and their future.

Attendees can receive answers to questions from health and social care professionals as well as share experiences and learn from other people who are living in similar situations.

In addition, the home’s Wellbeing Team hosts a prize bingo and activities session on a Wednesday afternoon from 2pm onwards which members of the local community are welcome to attend.

Danielle Cunningham, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Wyndford Locks Care Home, said:

HC-One Scotland’s Wyndford Locks Care Home’s residents Jim Kiddie, James Mackie, Jean Hypher and Wellbeing Coordinator, Jo Mahon, at Dementia Care Café event

“Our Dementia Care Café events are a friendly and informal event where members of the local community including those who have been diagnosed with dementia and those who are supporting those living with a dementia diagnosis are welcome to attend.

“We want to create a safe environment where members of the local community can socialise and enjoy each other’s company, seek the advice and support they require; and learn more about dementia and the care we provide to those living with dementia at Wyndford Locks Care Home.”