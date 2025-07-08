Mamas & Papas to open in NEXT Dundee

The UK’s leading nursery brand, Mamas & Papas, is set to open a brand-new concession within Next in The Stack Leisure Park, Dundee, this week.

Opening on Wednesday 9th July, there will be a huge range of prizes to give away to the first eager shoppers through the doors, including a chance to ‘Spin the Wheel’ when spending over £50, with everyone who takes part given a guaranteed prize of either a tote bag or a voucher to spend in store. Shoppers will also be able to take advantage of discounts as part of Mamas & Papas’ big Summer Sale, with up to 50% off selected sale lines.

The first 25 expectant parents to book and attend a Buying for Baby appointment, Mamas & Papas’ free one-to-one personal shopping experience with an in-store expert, will also receive free goody bags of products to take home.

The 1,800 sq ft concession, which is one of 32 in-store partnerships across the country with Next, will offer Mamas & Papas’ award-winning range, including its bestselling all-terrain Ocarro pushchair, as well as deliver expert in-store services which are invaluable to new parents, such as car seat consultations, which includes guidance on how to safely fit it in the car appointments, and independent advice across a wide range of products and brands.

Mamas & Papas has been helping parents grow their families for over 40 years, providing them with all the essentials they need to feel confident, capable and loving life with their little ones.

The store’s Click & Collect service also adds extra convenience for new parents, taking the hassle out of shopping with a little one.

Nathan Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Mamas & Papas, said: “The opening of our latest concession in the Dundee Next store further strengthens our partnership with Next and extends the support we offer to families across the UK through every stage of their parenting journey.

“As part of our ambition to be the most accessible nursery brand, we remain committed to bricks-and-mortar retail and continue to grow our successful concession model. We can’t wait to welcome parents-to-be and families in Dundee through our doors.

“It’s an exciting time for our brand, while we bring our products to more new parents through physical retail, there are many digital and international initiatives we’re also developing which will further strengthen Mamas & Papas in all markets in which we operate.”

The store is open from 9am-8pm Monday to Friday, 9am-7pm on Saturday, and 10am-7pm on Sunday.