Luxury train double for Glasgow
One of the world’s poshest trains pays two visits to Glasgow within three days next month with champagne-sipping passengers tucking into a mouth-watering seven-course lunch.
The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle – described by actor Bill Nighy on TV as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” – will take them on a Spirit of Lunch trip on Friday, July 11.
Then on Sunday, July 13, there will be another trip over the picturesque West Highland route which has been voted the world’s most spectacular rail journey.
The train, which used to be part of the iconic Orient Express Group is famous for its food prepared by a chef who once cooked for Madonna and Princess Diana.
And passengers are handed their first glass of champagne within minutes of boarding over a red carpet laid across the station platform.
A spokesman said: “We won’t only be taking them on a trip through some beautiful countryside, we will be transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.
“To an era when nothing was too good for the pampered passengers.”
There are even musicians on board who serenade passengers while they dine, as well as magician who wanders from table to table to add an extra touch of magic.
The Northern Belle will depart from Glasgow at 11.20am on July 11, before picking up more passengers from Edinburgh Waverley at noon. It is scheduled to arrive back at 5pm.
On July 13, it will depart at 10.30 with passengers being served canapes and caviar blinis after boarding, followed by a late lunch That will arrive back in Glasgow at 8pm.