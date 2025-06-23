Luxury train double for Glasgow

Northern Belle visit right on track

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the world’s poshest trains pays two visits to Glasgow within three days next month with champagne-sipping passengers tucking into a mouth-watering seven-course lunch.

The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle – described by actor Bill Nighy on TV as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” – will take them on a Spirit of Lunch trip on Friday, July 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on Sunday, July 13, there will be another trip over the picturesque West Highland route which has been voted the world’s most spectacular rail journey.

Right on song ... the train's musicians serenade passengers

The train, which used to be part of the iconic Orient Express Group is famous for its food prepared by a chef who once cooked for Madonna and Princess Diana.

And passengers are handed their first glass of champagne within minutes of boarding over a red carpet laid across the station platform.

A spokesman said: “We won’t only be taking them on a trip through some beautiful countryside, we will be transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To an era when nothing was too good for the pampered passengers.”

Champagne on ice ... a diner prepares for her onboard meal

There are even musicians on board who serenade passengers while they dine, as well as magician who wanders from table to table to add an extra touch of magic.

The Northern Belle will depart from Glasgow at 11.20am on July 11, before picking up more passengers from Edinburgh Waverley at noon. It is scheduled to arrive back at 5pm.