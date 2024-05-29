Luxury Scottish care home opens its doors to families

Families are being given an opportunity to visit Scotland’s most upmarket care home as it opens its doors for the public to see its “luxury hotel” facilities.

Taking place on June 8 between 10am-2pm, Cramond Residence is set to host a family-friendly day featuring arts and crafts for kids, along with homemade baked goods, teas, and coffees.

The day aims to give those looking at care options a glimpse into the home’s world-class amenities including a private cinema, library, salon, and bespoke therapy areas.

It will also allow guests to find out more about the nurse-led care provision and expertise in supporting residents living with forms of dementia.

Christian Daraio.

Christian Daraio, Client Liaison Manager at Cramond Residence said: “This open day will be the perfect occasion for families to witness first-hand the comforting, homely atmosphere that we pride ourselves on.

“Our open days are always an enjoyable experience for both our team and those who come to see us.

“We have a fun-filled day planned with plenty of arts and crafts to entertain the kids. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy a cup of coffee and some delicious baked goods from our incredible kitchen team, while our specialist staff will be available to answer any questions you might have about our home."

Set in a purpose-built facility that represents a £8m investment, Cramond Residence boasts small group living in nine distinct houses. Each house provides a nurturing environment where residents can socialise, dine, and engage in activities, contributing to a vibrant community life.

The residence not only offers a high staff-to-resident ratio but also features advanced dementia care within its general setting or in a specialised area tailored for those in more advanced stages of the condition.

Christian added: " At Cramond Residence, residents can look forward to exceptional care in an environment designed for them to thrive during their golden years.

“Our fantastic lifestyle team constantly arranges wonderful activities, ensuring there’s always something to look forward to. The residence itself offers a warm, homely feel that provides comfort to those who stay with us.

“We're excited to welcome guests into our home and address any questions they may have. Choosing a care home is a significant, life-altering decision, and our team is here to help ease any concerns, providing the information needed to make this important choice with peace of mind."

Cramond Residence offers a wide range of activities tailored for dementia care, enhancing residents' quality of life and providing relief and support through specialist facilities and trained staff.