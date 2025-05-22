Luxury Hotels Collection is all aboard with Caledonian Sleeper

A new partnership between the Crerar Hotels Collection and Caledonian Sleeper has launched to help holidaymakers elevate their travels from sleeper to suite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel brand which has a collection of 10 hotels and inns across some of Scotland’s most spectacular locations and the Lake District is now an official hotel partner with the luxury overnight sleeper train to offer discounts to those looking to pair an overnight stay on the Caledonian Sleeper before enjoying a stay at a Crerar Hotels property.

The Caledonian Sleeper which has two main routes, The Highlander and The Lowlander, connects travellers from London to various places in Scotland including Aberdeen, Inverness, Fort William, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the award-winning hotel group also has connections in many of these areas with hotels such as Fonab Castle in Pitlochry, Dunkeld House Hotel in Perthshire and Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn. Guests can also choose onward travel, arriving in Glasgow and continuing on to Oban, which opens up the Inner Hebrides to travellers, most notably the Isle of Mull, visited recently by Kate and William, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

The Caledonian Sleeper has two main routes connecting London and Scotland.

The new hotel partnership will also see travellers have the opportunity to win travel and a stay at one of Crerar Hotels’ properties of their choice whilst the two brands will also begin influencer outreach to showcase Scotland as a world-class place to visit.

Alison Macleod, Marketing Director of Crerar Hotels, said: “We have been speaking with Caledonian Sleeper for some time about how a partnership could unfold however I am excited to finally announce this collaboration.

“It’s a perfect fit as we know those looking to staycation in Scotland whether that’s Inverness or even the west coast to explore Oban and the isles, are very likely to travel with the Caledonian Sleeper to start their journey and we have a variety of hotels and inns within the same locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Caledonian Sleeper is a great service, so if we can make holidaymakers’ lives easier by recommending first-class travel and accommodation with authentic hospitality at our ten locations, then it’s a win-win.”

The award-winning hotel group also has connections in many of these areas with hotels such as Fonab Castle in Pitlochry.

Steven Marshall, Head of Sales and Marketing said: “We are proud to partner with Crerar Hotels to support the communities along our route and showcase the depth and diversity of Scotland’s tourism offering. With the Caledonian Sleeper serving over 40 destinations—from remote Highland villages to idyllic coastal escapes—guests can enjoy a truly distinctive travel experience, relaxing as they journey into the heart of Scotland.