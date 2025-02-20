Luxury care home opens its doors

Glasgow’s brand new Kelvinside Manor care home, in Anniesland, has welcomed its first residents and their families.

The new residents are now busy enjoying facilities such as a cinema room, café area and on-site hair and beauty salon. One of the first residents at Kelvinside Manor is Sylvia, who’s already been hosting her son Gordon and other family members at the café: “We feel fortunate indeed to have found such a perfect situation for our mum,” said Gordon.

The new 48-bed facility has been opened by Meallmore Ltd, one of Scotland’s most trusted providers of elderly and specialist care. To mark the opening, Meallmore and Just Imagine Interiors made a joint £750 donation to Glasgow NW Foodbank, based at Blawarthill Parish Church, presenting it to Project Manager Shona Simm.

After presenting the donation, Veronica Dormer, Manager of Kelvinside Manor, said: “We’re so excited to welcome our first residents to Kelvinside Manor, helping them settle into the bright and airy rooms and facilities we’ve created here over the past few months. As we start building our connections with local groups and residents, we wanted to demonstrate our commitment to the community, recognising the great work that NW Foodbank does to support individuals and families facing food insecurity.

“We’re also very pleased that Just Imagine Interiors, which has done such a beautiful job with our interior fixtures and fittings at Kelvinside, matchfunded our own donation to NW Foodbank.”

Jo Goddard, Director of Just Imagine Interiors, added: “When the team at Kelvinside Manor told us their idea about matched charity donations, we were happy to go ahead with it. We know from our own experience of designing care home interiors how important it is to create connections with local communities. So as well as creating interiors and spaces at Kelvinside Manor which are conducive to that, we decided to support local groups and people with our own donation.”

Kelvinside Manor, in Dorchester Avenue in Anniesland, provides personalised care for residents with a range of support needs, including 24-hour nursing care, dementia care, short-term and respite care, with a choice of en-suite rooms and executive suites. With the home now open to residents and the care team growing, around 70 local jobs are expected to be created.

Praising the team at the Kelvinside Manor for the welcome and care they have given to his mother Sylvia, her son Gordon said: “The Kelvinside Manor manager Veronica has assembled a wonderful group of colleagues around her, and the comfortable, cosy and stylish surroundings are matched by her team of warm, interested and super-competent staff.”

He continued, “I would highly recommend having a look around. As a family, we are very grateful to Veronica and all of her staff for having made the transition for Mum so smooth. Mum is clearly thriving as a result of the care.”