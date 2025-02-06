Lucy strikes gold at swimming finals

Sister success: Ruby Hunter (l) with Lucy.

Hamilton College pupil Lucy Hunter struck gold at the recent Scottish Schools Swimming Championships in Aberdeen.

It was a day to remember for the fourth-year pupil, who powered to glory in the 400m freestyle and picked up silver in the 200m freestyle, just missing out on a double triumph by 0.67 seconds.

It was also a memorable championship for Lucy’s younger sister Ruby, who was competing in her first national event and beat her personal best for the 200m backstroke by four seconds.

Both girls are part of the successful Hamilton College swim programme and were representing their club Hamilton Baths in the Granite City.

"It was great to experience the first long course competition of the season and come home as Scottish Schools Champion in the 400m free and take second place in the 200m free,” said Lucy, who helps coach the school’s competitive morning training while also helping with the swimming lessons for some of the younger children.

Ruby said: “The Scottish Schools final was an amazing atmosphere to compete in, as it was my first time swimming at a national event. I’m pleased with my performance as I took four seconds off my 200m backstroke.

“The school swim team allows me to develop as a swimmer and have more pool time alongside my club training. I am grateful to have the support of my teachers at school as they encourage me to try my hardest not only with my subjects but also with my swimming!”

In addition to swimming lessons as part of the standard PE curriculum at Hamilton College, the school understands the unique demands placed on competitive swimmers and has devised a timetable to provide the right balance.

The morning training programme, led by the highly experienced Amanda McIlvaney, who also coaches with the Michael Jamieson Swim Academy, allows pupils to train in the morning, have their breakfast at school and head straight to class eliminating the need for early-morning wake-up and travel.

More information on the swimming programme will be available at the Hamilton College Open Day on Wednesday, 19 February.

Lucy added: “Swimming before school is a great way to destress and allows me to be ready to start the school day. It’s also great to be at poolside coaching with Amanda as we are able to give more specific advice to each individual swimmer and tailor the sets to each of their athletic abilities.”

