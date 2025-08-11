Lucky Swallows: Made in Scotland from recycled ocean plastic

BBC Scotland's Home of the Year judge and interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones and Ally Mitchell, founder of Ocean Plastic Pots, have teamed up to create a striking new collection of wall-mounted swallows — each one made with recycled plastic collected along Scotland’s coast. The Lucky Swallows are decorative, meaningful and sustainable, combining design-led craft with environmental impact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each swallow is hand-finished in Scotland using marine plastic sourced from fishing nets, rope and harbour waste. They’re lightweight, easy to hang and available in a range of colours and textures, depending on the salvaged material. Sold boxed with the story behind their creation, they make ideal gifts — thoughtful, symbolic and rooted in place.

The design is inspired by a vintage enamel bird that has hung in Anna’s home since she was a child. A modern take on a classic motif, the swallows carry the traditional associations of hope, homecoming and resilience — themes that resonate today more than ever. By reimagining the form in recycled plastic, the project brings new meaning to an old icon: celebrating heritage while directly tackling marine pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna and Ally met by chance at a climate conference in Glasgow. Over coffee, they discovered a shared passion for sustainability, storytelling and design. A conversation about seabirds and recycled pots sparked an idea — to create something simple, beautiful, and made entirely from waste. What began as an experiment quietly launched on Instagram and took off overnight.

Lucky Swallows

Ally Mitchell commented: “What started as a coffee and a scone, and a one-off project, has flourished into something much bigger. I’ve really enjoyed working with Anna, a professional designer and I’ve learned a lot from her approach to design. We both share a passion for the sea and sustainability which has led to a great working partnership.”

Anna Campbell-Jones said:“It has been an absolute joy to see the incredible reaction to these little symbols of hope and home, and to hear the touching stories of those who have already bought them, and who even continue to add to their flock with every new colour we bring out.

Anna added, “It has been both sobering and inspiring to hear first hand from Ally the extent of the impact of ocean plastic waste and how he has taught himself how to process it to create products that show us one solution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now stocked by the V&A Dundee, sold online and in select independent shops including Uly & Ro in Forres, Britton Scotland in Dornoch, Mixo in Gourock. The Lucky Swallows have found a loyal audience among design lovers, eco-conscious shoppers and corporate gifters. Stylish, practical and made with purpose, each piece offers more than decoration — it tells a story, starts conversations and gives plastic waste new life. One swallow doesn’t make a summer — but it might just help change how we think about waste.