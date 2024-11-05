Loyal employee celebrates two decades with tech firm

Director’s anniversary coincides with the business’ 20-year milestone

A senior member of a Scottish tech firm is celebrating two decades with the business after joining as a university graduate.

Alyson McMenemy, from Hamilton, began her journey with Eureka Solutions as a graduate Product Specialist in 2004 when they only had four members of staff.

Progressing through the business, Alyson has been in five roles since joining the East Kilbride-based firm, ranging from a Support Manager training new members of staff to her current role as Customer Success Director, which she has been in for the past two years.

L-R Jaclyn Quinn, Alyson McMenemy, Mike Hall, Kevin Cowgill and Mark Jamosin

Reflecting on her career, Alyson said: “When I started, there was only one developer and now there’s 20, so we’ve definitely seen big changes in terms of the size of our team, and also in the products that we’re dealing with.

“However, despite all these changes, our core values are very much still at the heart of the business.

“We make sure that they’re instilled into each new members of staff that we’re bringing into the team, from day one.”

Every year, the firm bring in a new set of graduates, investing in young people and their growth, something that they believe sets them apart from their competitors.

Alyson McMenemy, Customer Success Director at Eureka Solutions

Over the past four years, a third (33%) of all hires have come straight from university, with now half of the senior leadership team, including CEO David Lindores, starting as graduates.

Alyson added: “We find that bringing people in straight from university helps them get embedded into our culture and way of working.

“It might be a slightly slower process than bringing someone in with experience, but the programme we have in place provides the training that develops them into highly-skilled roles.

“It’s much more effective in the long term and builds loyalty as well.”

Developing a strong and loyal team embedded in its core principles of customer service and technical expertise is something that Eureka Solutions believe sets them apart within the industry.

Alyson said: “Everyone in the company, regardless of their department and role, is expected to have a high degree of technical expertise in their chosen field.”

“We work very hard to maintain these expectations in line with the core principles of the company.”

Now with 70+ staff, the company’s long-term investment in staff development can be seen to be paying off as four other employees also celebrate long tenure, with 10-year anniversaries for Mike Hall, Mark Jamosin, Jaclyn Quinn and Kevin Cowgill.

A celebratory dinner took place in early October to mark all five employees’ anniversaries, which included senior management, plus all other employees who had already reached five years’ service.

Mike Hall, Head of Product, said: “I have loved every minute of my 10 years here. I’ve had great pleasure in helping develop Besyncly from its original inception as Data Exchange, through to it being a full cloud platform that makes such a difference to so many customers.

“I get my buzz from meeting our customers, understanding their needs and working with our team to build the solutions, then seeing the massive difference they have made to businesses out there. This along with our superb team make it a great place to work.”

Throughout its 20 years, Eureka Solutions has adapted through immense changes in the software industry, building long-term strategic relationships with the ERP/accounting vendors whose products it implements, and is today considered by Oracle NetSuite, Sage and iplicit as among their most important partners.