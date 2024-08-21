Lost Shore Surf Resort Strengthens Commercial Team Ahead of Autumn 2024 Launch

Lost Shore Surf Resort, Scotland’s first inland surf resort, has announced the appointment of two prominent marketing, sales and events professionals to drive its commercial efforts ahead of the resort's grand opening this autumn.

The resort will be home to Europe’s largest wave pool with luxury accommodation, waterfront bar, café and restaurant, surf schools, surf shop, The Surfskate Academy and wellness treatments, making it one of the most hotly anticipated tourism openings anywhere in the world this year.

Emma Aitken is the new Head of Marketing. Aitken, who previously worked as Marketing and Communications Manager at luxury golf resort The Machrie and Marketing Manager of The Royal Yacht Britannia and Fingal Hotel, brings a wealth of hospitality and destination marketing experience.

She said: "I’m very excited to guide the marketing team at Lost Shore Surf Resort as it becomes one of Scotland's leading leisure destinations. I’ve witnessed the growing desire for visitors seeking unique and adventurous experiences, and Lost Shore is perfectly placed to deliver this.

“Lost Shore will offer something for everyone - from first time surfers to those who love to catch consistent waves, and even aspiring Olympians of the future!”

Lauren Hyder has been appointed Head of Events and Sales. Hyder, who led the brand launch of Johnnie Walker Princes Street for Diageo and spearheaded the establishment of its events business, will focus on commercial sales opportunities for the resort, with an emphasis on exciting events and group activities.

Lauren said "Lost Shore is a truly unique destination for events and group activities, and I'm thrilled to invite our customers to experience a venue like no other in Scotland!

“The corporate events market in Scotland is growing, with customers continually looking for unusual experiences. With a diverse range of on-site offerings - including surfing, luxury accommodation, delicious dining, wellbeing packages, and indoor and outdoor event spaces - we look forward to introducing this fresh and distinctive destination to the market.

“We have plenty on offer to suit brands, corporates, private gatherings, travel trade, incentive trips, educational offerings for schools and more.”

Aitken and Hyder join respected industry figure Jo Coomber who was appointed Non-Executive Director in February. Coomber has a long standing marketing and commercial career across visitor attractions, retail, media and ecommerce, working in the UK and globally. Recently she was Director of Public Engagement at the National Galleries of Scotland and Director of Marketing at Dobbies Garden Centres. She is also a Trustee of Dynamic Earth.

Jo Coomber remarked, "Lost Shore Surf Resort is a truly groundbreaking project with transformative potential for the tourism and hospitality sectors in Scotland. I’m thrilled to use my experience to offer strategic challenge and direction, and provide support to Emma and Lauren, two superb appointments to the sales and marketing team which will be highly effective at promoting Lost Shore's on a global scale.”

