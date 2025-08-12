Loretto delivers new affordable homes in Bishopbriggs

Tenants have been handed the keys to homes in a new £16 million social housing development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loretto Housing Association, part of Wheatley Group, has built 16 new homes on the site of the former Bishopbriggs High School as part of the first phase

Constructed by Barratt and David Wilson Homes, the development consists of two blocks of eight one-bedroom flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 28 flats, a mix of two and three-bedrooms, are expected to be ready in September.

Jim Callaghan outside his new Bishopbriggs home.

Tenant, Jim Callaghan, 77, moved into his new home with wife, Moira, also 77.

He said: “We had been renting privately before, and the rent was getting to be very expensive. So, we decided we needed to move. We were delighted to get this new flat. It’s easier to look after and we are very happy with it.”

The funding for the new homes in the South Crosshill area includes £4.5m from the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Loretto Housing Association, said: “These much-needed homes will provide secure, affordable accommodation for people, including individuals and couples who may be struggling to find suitable housing in the area.

Jim Callaghan loves his new home.

“With demand for one-bedroom properties continuing to grow – particularly among older residents, young people starting out, and those looking to live independently – this development will help to address a real gap in the housing market.”

Andy Curran, Managing Director, Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland, said:"Working alongside Loretto Housing Association on this important development in Bishopbriggs supports our ongoing commitment to bringing more high-quality, energy-efficient homes to the West Scotland.