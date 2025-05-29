Look Hoo’s Coming to Visit

Highview House care home, in Scorguie, Inverness had an absolute hoot this week, when a group of owls came to visit the home.

Residents at Highview were pleasantly surprised to see these winged wonders flying around their lounge as several birds from Yorkshire based, conservation specialists Owl Adventures paid a visit. From the comfort of their own lounge, residents were able to hold and feed the owls, while learning about their lives in the wild, as well as the conservation work.

Lead activities coordinator Aiden Wylie said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the owls here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, but this proved to be equally enjoyable and informative. Activities in care homes don’t always need to be about recreating the past – now our residents can tell people. ‘Yes, I have held a bird of prey.’ That’s not something many of us can say.”

Resident Jesse Mackenzie said she was overjoyed by the Owl Adventures experience: “The owls are absolutely beautiful. It was such a thrill to hold them. I can’t honestly say that I would ever do something like that. What a great day!”

