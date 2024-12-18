Lochmaben manufacturer supports good causes with £27k this Christmas

Lochmaben manufacturer, Russell Roof Tiles has donated a total of £27,933 to five local charities this Christmas from its Give4Good charity initiative.

The local recipients who will benefit from the cash are D&G Canine Rescue Centre, Lockerbie Wildlife Trust Veterans Garden, Sports Driving Unlimited, and Moffat Mountain Rescue.

These charities were all chosen by the firm’s 150 staff, and this week the charities were each presented with a cheque for £5,586.60 at an event, hosted at the firm’s Halleaths site.

In total, the company has raised £80,690 in 2024, its highest amount ever in a single year, against its original target of £50,000.

Russell Roof Tiles Give4Good Charity Presentation in Lochmaben

As well as the local charities, this money is being shared with two international charities, Footprints Family and Odisha Football Club Kids in Poverty Fund, plus five charities local to Russell Roof Tiles site in Burton on Trent.

As part of Give4Good, in July three members of the wider Russell Roof Tiles family spent a week volunteering with the Footprints Family charity in Kenya, supporting the children that the organisation works to help. Debbie Allen, Gillian Moffat and Jacqui Summers from Lochmaben all travelled each had to raise money to fund the visit as well as raising funds to buy a new minibus for the charity. The cash was raised through several innovative fundraising events including a comedy night, race nights, raffle, charity Zumba, car boot sale and a cookery book.

The company’s Managing Director, Andrew Hayward, celebrated the work of the charities as well as thanking staff, suppliers customers and staff who had raised the cash. Andrew Hayward said: “I am delighted that we can share the Give4Good cash amongst some amazing local causes who do such excellent work in the community.

“It’s been another record-breaking year of fundraising for us and despite the cost-of-living crisis we’ve smashed our target. Our teams have done an amazing job, volunteering their time and efforts to help raise money.”

This year Russell Roof Tiles took part in a wide range of varied events and activities to raise money including baking, sports, a Race Across Europe challenge, Superstars Challenge, Tough Mudder, Comedy and Race Nights, Big Charity Quiz and Car Boot Sale.

Andrew added: “As part of our company values, we are committed to supporting local community charities and good causes. We introduced our neighbourhood and community programme, not just to fundraise but to invest time to benefit our wider community.”

“It is an honour to handover the money raised to these exceptional charities and I’m proud to be able to support them so they can continue the vital work they do in our community.”

Over the past few years, the Russell Roof Tiles team (past and present) have taken part in fundraising activities, including Soup-a-stars, Dancing on the Tiles, Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, Firewalking, Ryder Cup Tournaments, A Peaky Blinders-themed evening, Skydiving and Paddle Boarding to raise money.