Lochmaben Manufacturer is Raising the Roof for Continued Carbon Reduction

Lochmaben-based roof tile manufacturer is leading the charge in sustainability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Scotland continues to grapple with its carbon reduction targets on the road to Net Zero, Lochmaben-based manufacturer, Russell Roof Tiles, remains a pioneer with continued development in this arena.

As a leader in the sector, the manufacturer, in Halleaths, has a responsibility to support the wider building industry in its efforts to reduce carbon output. The firm announced its ambitious pledge to become Net Zero by 2040 (in 2022), five years earlier than the agreed Scottish Government target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the 11-acre site was founded by John Gibson in 1965 and was originally known as the Annandale Tile Company (which later became Russell Roof Tiles) and employs a team of 50.

Linde Forklift Truck in Action at Russell Roof Tiles

Russell Roof Tiles has made huge strides in reducing its environmental impact, remaining ahead of schedule on the road to Net Zero for the third year running. Its most recent carbon reduction report revealed that in 2024 its emissions were 6.7 per cent below target levels, with the firm emitting 2,476.50 tonnes compared to the projected 2,655.27.

Russell Roof Tiles’ continued success on the road to Net Zero is thanks to its strategic site upgrades and product development.

Most recently, the manufacturer strengthened its electric vehicle fleet company-wide with the acquisition of three new Lansing Linde electric forklift trucks. Three years after first investing in electric forklifts as part of its sustainability efforts, this brings the manufacturer’s fleet to 12 in total, replacing old diesel forklift trucks across its Lochmaben and Burton on Trent sites to cut emissions and boost efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This investment is one of the latest in a long line as part of Russell Roof Tiles’ ongoing commitment to enhancing product offerings and advancing on its journey towards greater energy efficiency.

L-R Chris Probert of Lansing Linde and Bruce Laidlaw, Operations Director at Russell Roof Tiles

In 2023 Russell Roof Tile invested £750,000 in major upgrades at the Lochmaben plant, one of the biggest upgrades the site has seen since operations began in 1986. This work improved efficiency and sped up manufacturing and included a new, more-insulated curing chamber with a modern and improved heating system. This follows a £2.5 million investment in 2022.

Andrew Hayward, Managing Director at Russell Roof Tiles, said: “Another year of outstanding results highlights the powerful impact of our continued efforts to reduce our carbon emissions. We’re focusing not just on our manufacturing impact but also on the influence of our products, which is why we are pleased to be bringing innovations like our Bute3® triple interlocking multipurpose roof tile to the market. With a 20 per cent more efficient production process and 40 per cent fewer deliveries required to site, we’re significantly reducing the environmental impact of our products.”