Local schools join Livingston Designer Outlet’s Tree Buddy programme

Livingston Designer Outlet, Scotland’s largest outlet destination, has launched a Tree Buddy school programme, which will see 100 Scottish native trees planted across 14 local primary school sites, as part of its commitment to sustainability and environmental impact.

By planting native trees through the Tree Buddy school programme, the outlet hopes to enhance local biodiversity, improve air quality, and educate young pupils on the importance of environmental responsibility.

The programme will see team members from the outlet, visiting each participating school, providing trees for planting, a talk on reducing environmental impact, and a hands-on planting session to engage pupils in sustainability.

The programme aligns with the outlet’s Environment and Sustainability Charter, which sets out its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting greener practices.

In a recent assessment by carbon offset provider, Carbonfootprint.com, it was revealed that the annual travel emissions generated by the outlet’s on-site team and their journeys to and from work, equated to 47 tonnes of CO2 emissions. The Tree Buddy School programme is a key initiative to offset these emissions and reinforces the outlet’s pledge to sustainability.