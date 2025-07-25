Local over 55s try Mandala Painting For the first time

A group of over 55s from Elgin tried their hand at Mandala Painting last week for the first time at a fun, free craft workshop at Roseisle Hall in Moray.

The free event was part of First Time for Everything,a community programmedesigned by Royal Voluntary Service to support physical and mental health and wellbeing. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything gives people, particularly those that are older or less mobile, the opportunity to try something new for free in their local community, and to be social and active.

Sharon Finlay, Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator for Moray, introduced participants to the art of Mandala Painting. A mandala is a geometric design with deep symbolism in Hindu and Buddhist cultures. Making Mandala art is often used as a way to meditate and practice mindfulness. Participants learnt the basics, and made their own designs to take home. They also enjoyed free light refreshments afterwards.

The First Time for Everything programme launched in 2017. Since then, and with support from Royal Voluntary Service volunteers, over 1,000 First Time for Everything events have taken place across Great Britain. More than 15,200 people have come along to date to try new activities like hot yoga, group singing, open water swimming, forage walking, chocolate making and line dancing. According to a recent participant survey, 97% of respondents said they felt happier after attending a First Time for Everything event and 93% felt more connected to their local community.

A group of participants working on their painting

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, ‘First Time for Everything' brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

One participant, Polly Atkinson from Burghead said:“I was very nervous about coming to the workshop as it was my first time attending but everyone was so friendly and kind that I soon felt welcome. I enjoyed the Mandala painting and look forward to attending more activities especially in the winter months. I am my husband’s carer and it is good to get out and meet and hopefully make new friends.”

Frances Whyte from Hopeman said: “The afternoon was really enjoyable and relaxing. It was great to spend time doing a creative activity which I found very mindful. Opportunities to socialise can sometimes be difficult to find and spending time chatting with other ladies in a relaxing environment is a real pleasure. These RVS sessions reduce/prevent feelings of isolation. Sharon had planned for the whole session with a friendly welcome, thorough instructions with pre-prepared examples and regular encouragement making everyone feel included. I hope these sessions will continue as they are really appreciated.”

Morag Lyons from Roseisle said: “I cannot stress enough how much I enjoy these events. Not only do I get to try things I'd never get the opportunity to otherwise, more importantly I get the chance to meet new people and make friends which is difficult in a rural community such as ours. I wouldn't be overstating it to say that they give me a huge boost, and I look forward to each event very much. kindest regards”

One of the completed paintings

Sharon Finlay, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Moray, says: “Thanks to the generous support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, we have all sorts of exciting First Time for Everything activities for local people to try this year. Participants tell us how much they enjoy trying something new and chatting with new people at these events – they really do make a difference to people’s lives.”

To register for a place at First Time for Everything events or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator, Sharon Finlay, by email: [email protected]. Booking for all events is essential as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities in person, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall. The Virtual Village Hall is a free, online activity hub and community that helps people stay physically and mentally active, socially connected and having fun. It helps people to better manage their health, including long-term health conditions. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall offers live online activity sessions every weekday on Facebook and YouTube, from exercise and dance, yoga and meditation to crafts, interesting speakers, creative writing and cooking. There’s an extensive archive on YouTube too with more than 3,000 free activity sessions to try, plus shorter- bite-sized activities on TikTok and Instagram. It is free to join and anyone can take part with no sign in or subscription required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find and take part in the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS, adult social care and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity also works in local communities running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

To make a donation to support the charity’s work, visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate.