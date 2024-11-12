Local opticians raise hundreds for guide dog charity

A local opticians in Edinburgh has raised more than £600 for a guide dog charity through an in-store fundraising initiative over Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers Nicolson Street has donated £630 to Guide Dogs UK, the world’s largest assistance dog organisation, and a previous charity partner of the brand.

The store began collecting donations from customers for the charity over the Halloween weekend, where staff members celebrated the spooky season by dressing up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Ballantyne, optometry director at Specsavers Nicolson Street, says: ‘I’m delighted that our customers have shown such generosity for Guide Dogs UK and the amazing work it does.

‘Specsavers have been proud to support Guide Dogs UK over the years, and the funds raised will help the staff and volunteers at the charity continue to train guide dog puppies and support people living with vision impairment.’

Guide Dogs UK are leaders in puppy socialisation and dog training and is the only organisation to breed and train guide dogs in the UK. It’s also the largest employer of specialists dedicated to helping children and young people overcome the challenges of sight loss.

Specsavers optometrists are experts in detecting, treating and managing minor and urgent eye conditions and are easily accessible on the high street. Conditions, such as glaucoma or cataracts, can often be symptomless for years, so regular eye tests (every two years) are vital to detect them early and help avoid irreversible vision loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad