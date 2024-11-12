Local MP applauds performing arts institution

Campus praised for fostering student talent and educational excellence

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Lothian higher education institution has been praised by the local MP for its commitment to supporting the next generation of performers.

Labour MP for Livingston, Gregor Poynton commended The Scottish Institute (SI) last week, for its top-tier facilities and steadfast commitment to further education in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his visit, Mr Poynton met with students and staff, touring the recently refurbished campus, which stands as a beacon for Scotland's only accredited theatre school by the Council of Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT).

Gregor Poynton MP at The Scottish Institute

Mr Poynton expressed his admiration for The SI’s dedication to providing world-class learning opportunities in theatre, dance, film, and television production.

He said: “The Scottish Institute is more than an educational institution; it’s a vital resource for Livingston, and the surrounding communities.

“The quality of its facilities, high calibre of teaching staff, along with its commitment to fostering local talent and broadening opportunities, speaks volumes about its dedication to excellence and inclusivity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SI’s facilities offer students real-world training environments, including on-site studios and performance opportunities at Howden Park Theatre.

L-R Mark Langley and Gregor Poynton MP

Mark Langley, Principal at The Scottish Institute, welcomed the visit as an opportunity to share the institute’s journey and values with the local MP.

He said: “We are proud to showcase our facilities and highlight our mission of empowering students from all backgrounds to reach their full potential in the performing arts.

“We believe in the transformative power of education and remain committed to making a lasting impact in Livingston and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its collaborative partnerships, including degree accreditation through Bath Spa University, The Scottish Institute is uniquely positioned to offer top-tier qualifications while maintaining a strong local presence.

L-R Mark Langley and Gregor Poynton MP

The MP’s visit also spotlighted The SI’s mission to foster inclusivity, providing a creative space where students can thrive regardless of background or discipline.

Since its establishment nearly 20 years ago, The Scottish Institute has supported hundreds of aspiring performers, many of whom have gone on to successful careers in major productions across the globe.

Mr Poynton’s visit underscores the significance of The Scottish Institute’s commitment to Livingston and the broader educational landscape in Scotland.