Local Heroes Marketing founder shortlisted for start-up success at Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Guy Hayward, CEO and Founder and Local Heroes Marketing based in Fife, has been shortlisted for the Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year – Scotland category by the 2025 Alicia Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Dubbed the ‘Grammys of entrepreneurship’, the awards celebrate the UK’s most dynamic business leaders and founders. Winners will be announced at a national ceremony to be held on the 17th of November in London.

Recognising individuals who have built thriving new businesses from scratch, the title of Start-up Entrepreneur of the Year is awarded to those who demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, strategic vision and early commercial success.

Launched in late 2023, Local Heroes Marketing was founded to champion independent businesses through smart, community-first digital marketing. Using Guy’s background of leading marketing success for larger corporates, the agency helps local enterprises to grow their visibility, connect with their audiences, and compete with national and global players – all while staying rooted in their local identity.

