Local head of maintenance celebrates 25 years of service with Kirkburn Court

A maintenance manager at Kirkburn Court in Peterhead has received a prestigious 25 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 25 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Bannerman started at Barchester in April 2000 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Gary has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Garland, General Manager of Kirkburn Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of loyal service with Gary. He has demonstrated his dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Kirkburn Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Gary!”

Gary Bannerman celebrates 25 years of service with Kirkburn Court

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.