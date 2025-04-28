Local head of maintenance celebrates 25 years of service with Kirkburn Court
Gary Bannerman started at Barchester in April 2000 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Gary has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
David Garland, General Manager of Kirkburn Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of loyal service with Gary. He has demonstrated his dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Kirkburn Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Gary!”
