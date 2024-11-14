Local fishmongers saved in heart of Bruntsfield

By Suzzie Macdonald
Published 14th Nov 2024, 21:26 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 09:24 GMT
Local fishmongers George Hughes in Bruntsfield has been saved from closure.

Many local residents and even local mp’s had voiced their sadness when George Hughes was set to close its doors as the owner was set to retire.

But it’s had a new lease of life and has been taken over by a former colleague of 16 years in the business.

We are looking forward to keeping the local community going with all their fresh fish needs and being part of the community of small business’s of Bruntsfield and Morningside.

Fresh fish every day

Small business's have taken hard hits through Covid and the rises in costs of living but we want to keep the options open for locals to still have the choice between supermarkets and specialist retail.

Bruntsfield is a thriving place with such a community feel and we can't wait to stay apart of that and keep the name George Hughes going.

