Local Domino's store manager swaps roles with Peterhead fishermen

Local Domino’s Store Manager, Denver Estrocio, who is at the helm of the first ever Domino’s store to open in Peterhead, is swapping pizzas for fish, as he swaps roles with local fishermen, Jamie Lee and Kyle Watt for the day.

The job swap aims to highlight both the work of the fishing community in Peterhead and Domino’s mission to be a good neighbour in the communities it serves. The store, which opened at the end of May, announced a partnership with The Fishermen’s Mission to raise much needed funds for the charity by giving a donation from opening week sales. Together, they raised £2,000 during the first week.

As part of the job swap, Denver Estrocio started his day in a very different way to his norm of managing Domino’s Peterhead – washing down the market floor and helping move pallets for the fish to be unloaded, before being taken onto a fishing boat - The Faithful – ready to unload after two weeks at sea.

Denver said: “I’ve always respected how hard the fishing community works but seeing it first-hand has given me a whole new level of appreciation. It’s an early start and it’s physical, but it’s absolutely vital to the town and people in the community. It’s been a privilege to step into Kyle and Jamie’s boots for the day.”

Domino's Peterhead Store Manager, Denver Estrocio ready for action

As part of the second job swap, local fishermen, Jamie and Kyle had a go at making the perfect Domino’s pizza from scratch, whilst also meeting the in-store team. Both wearing Domino’s uniform, they were shown how to stretch and roll the dough by Denver, before adding sauce and toppings to be sent into the pizza oven.

Kyle and Jamie both work as fishermen on the Guiding Light - a vessel catching white fish for the market, that can be out at sea for weeks at a time.

Kyle said: “I never thought I’d be making pizza in a Domino’s kitchen, but it’s been brilliant. It’s great to see the effort and precision that goes into every order and the team’s energy is infectious. Swapping jobs has been eye-opening - we might work in very different environments, but both jobs are fast-paced and all about working as a team. The fishing community is so important to everyone in Peterhead, so it’s been nice to be able to show the Domino’s team what the town is all about.”