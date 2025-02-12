Local children show there's a deeper meaning to love this Valentine's Day

Local children showed that love really is all around – distributing kindness cards to residents at Brio Retirement Living at Landale Court in Chapelton this Valentine’s Day.

Originally the brainchild of Gillian Stevens, a member of the Chapelton Community Association (CCA), kindness cards were created as a way of sharing the celebration of love on Valentine’s Day without focusing on romantic partnerships – especially for those who may be alone or widowed.

Morag Macindoe, General Manager at Brio’s Landale Court, explained: “We all love receiving a card or flowers from a partner or secret admirer on Valentine’s Day, but its important to remember there are lots of people who are alone due to the loss of a partner – the situation some of our residents here at Landale Court find themselves in.

“Although we enjoy celebrating the day of love together with Valentine’s themed menus at our Slate & Grain brasserie, we also embrace love in a deeper way – be that of friends, family or neighbours. The local children have embraced Gillian’s kindness card idea and enjoy giving out their creations to our residents who are thrilled to receive heartfelt cards full of joy and positivity.”

Posting Kindness Cards

Organised by Chapelton Community Association, the cards were created by children from Chapelton, Newtonhill Primary School, and the wider community who all got onboard with the project, and visited Landale Court during the residents coffee morning on Tuesday February 11 to hand out their creations. Some children focussed on love, some friendship and some on particular things that make them happy. They drew an array of hearts, flowers, rainbows and smiley faces – all for the enjoyment of those in receipt of the cards at Landale Court.

Morag continued: “Some of our residents moved to our vibrant development as they were looking to downsize or due to the loss of a loved one and wanted to be part of a community. The kindness cards have really put a smile on all their faces and highlighted that love isn’t just for couples, but for everyone, and we all enjoyed sharing in the bigger meaning of love. It was humbling to see our younger generation embracing this outlook and it was a heartwarming session for all involved.”

Landale Court is a vibrant 94-home development expertly designed for residents over the age of 55, offering those seeking a fulfilling retirement with an array of facilities including a neighbourhood green, fire pit den, quiet garden as well as The Hub – the social heartbeat of the community filled with a hobby room, club room and the Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge.

Recently launched Phase 2 also brings a 3-bedroom unique detached home which is the largest Brio style to date boasting 1259sqft of floor space.