Local care manager wins Emerging Talent Award

Shaun Duthie, a care manager from Aberdeen City, has been recognised as top talent in Scotland's social care sector, after winning the Emerging Talent Award at this year’s Scottish Care at Home and Housing Support Awards, held in Glasgow.

The awards, organised annually by Scottish Care, recognise people across Scotland who have made exceptional contributions to the care at home and housing support sector. The Emerging Talent Award category specifically recognises individuals who are either new to the sector or have grown in their role to become a shining example of the social care workforce.

Shaun joined national social care charity, Community Integrated Care, in summer 2023 as an Assistant Support Manager, and quickly distinguished himself through his ‘enthusiasm, strategic thinking, and commitment to continuous improvement’. Within months, he was promoted to Service Leader—going on to manage three services.

This recognition is a celebration of his leadership journey, which has seen him make a big impact in just under a year with the charity. One standout example of this includes him successfully coordinating the support for a man who had spent four years in hospital, to make the long-awaited move into a home of his own in supported living.

The award was presented during an evening ceremony hosted by Michelle McManus and Dr Donald Macaskill, CEO of Scottish Care, with over 300 guests attending from across the care sector.

Speaking of his success, Shaun said: "I’m honoured to receive this award. It's really a reflection of my incredible team and the amazing people we support each day. I’m very passionate about making a positive difference to people’s lives and I’m so proud of everything that my team and I have accomplished together so far.”

Sara Murphy, Managing Director at Community Integrated Care, said: “During his time with Community Integrated Care, Shaun has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, driving his teams forward with passion to make a real difference to the lives of people we support. His commitment and genuine empathy reflect the core principles that define and inspire our work as a charity.”