Local care manager shortlisted for prestigious award

Shaun Duthie, a care manager from Aberdeen City, has been recognised amongst the top emerging talent in Scotland’s social care sector, after being shortlisted for Scottish Care’s Care at Home and Housing Support Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun is amongst this year’s finalists for the ‘Emerging Talent Award’, which recognises individuals who are new to the care sector or have rapidly grown in their role to become examples of excellence in care.

Shaun joined national social care charity, Community Integrated Care, in summer 2023 as an Assistant Support Manager, and quickly distinguished himself through his ‘enthusiasm, strategic thinking, and commitment to continuous improvement’. Within months, he was promoted to Service Leader—going on to manage three services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nomination is a celebration of his leadership journey, which has seen him make a big impact in just under a year with the charity. One standout example of this includes him successfully coordinating the support for a man who had spent four years in hospital, to make the long-awaited move into a home of his own in supported living.

Shaun Duthie, a care manager from Aberdeen City.

Speaking about his nomination, Shaun said, “It’s a huge honour, and to be recognised in this way so early in my leadership journey is both humbling and motivating. It makes me even more passionate about growing my career in social care. I'm so grateful for everyone that has supported me already, I've learnt so much from my team and this nomination is really a celebration of them too.”

Sara Murphy, Managing Director for Scotland at Community Integrated Care, said, “We’re incredibly proud of Shaun for being shortlisted for the Emerging Talent Award. In such a short time, he has embraced every challenge, led with purpose, and made a real difference to our teams and the people we support. He is a shining example of the next generation of social care leaders, and this recognition is so well deserved.”

The awards ceremony takes place on Friday 16th May in Glasgow, where winners will be announced.