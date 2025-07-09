Local care home says goodbye and good luck to retiring carer

After almost 30 years of continuous service at Kirkburn Court in Peterhead, much-loved carer, Sheila Coutts has decided to retire.

Staff and residents at the home sent Sheila off in style with a party attended by fellow colleagues, residents and some of her own family. Sheila was presented with some personalised gifts to celebrate her retirement. She now plans to head off on a cruise to enjoy some down time. Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Sheila and she will be sadly missed.

During her time at Kirkburn Court, Sheila began as a day shift carer before making the switch to night shift. Up until her retirement, Sheila was Kirkburn Court’s longest serving employee.

Sheila said: “Kirkburn Court is like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”

David Garland, General Manager at Kirkburn Court said: “Sheila is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Kirkburn Court Care Home. She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Kirkburn Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Kirkburn Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 59 residents from respite care to long term stays.

