Local care home hostess celebrates 15 years of service
Michelle, now hostess started at Barchester in April 2010 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years. Michelle started off her journey in South Grange as a housekeeping assistant, then shortly after joined the activity team and now works as a hostess.
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Michelle has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Catherine Lappin, General Manager of South Grange said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Michelle. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at South Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Michelle!”
South Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. South Grange provides nursing care, respite care and YPD unit for 83 residents.