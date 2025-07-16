Local care home hostess celebrates 15 years of service

A hostess at South Grange in Monifieth has received a prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle, now hostess started at Barchester in April 2010 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years. Michelle started off her journey in South Grange as a housekeeping assistant, then shortly after joined the activity team and now works as a hostess.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Michelle has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Lappin, General Manager of South Grange said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Michelle. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at South Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Michelle!”

Michelle with her long service award