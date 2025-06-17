Livingston Constituency MP Gregor Poynton launches paid internship in honour of Robin Cook

Twenty years after the death of the former Foreign Secretary, a new scheme to support young people in Livingston will bear his name

Gregor Poynton, Scottish Labour MP for the Livingston constituency, has announced the launch of a new, high-quality summer internship in memory of the late Robin Cook, who represented Livingston for over two decades and served as the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary from 1997 to 2001.

The Robin Cook Internship, open to S5 and S6 pupils from schools across the Livingston constituency, offers a two-week paid placement during summer 2025. Interns will be paid the Real Living Wage and will gain hands-on experience of working in Gregor Poynton’s constituency office in Craigshill, Livingston, as well as in his parliamentary office on the House of Commons estate at Westminster

Earlier this month, Gregor Poynton MP wrote to local schools inviting pupils to apply. A number of high-quality applications have already been received. To give even more young people the chance to apply, the deadline has now been extended to 6pm on Thursday, June 19.

The programme, launching to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Robin Cook’s passing, honours his deep commitment to internationalism and local representation. Interns will assist with casework, research policy, and engage with local issues.

They will also take part in a behind-the-scenes tour of the House of Commons, with plans for a meeting with UK Government Ministers and senior parliamentarians as part of the experience.

Applications will be assessed on a CV and a 1,000–1,500-word essay on the theme “Livingston’s Place in the World”, encouraging reflection on the local community’s connections to global issues , echoing Cook’s international focus and legacy.

Announcing the internship and extended deadline, Gregor Poynton MP said:“Robin Cook was a towering figure in British politics and an outstanding representative for Livingston and West Lothian. His belief in principled foreign policy and his dedication to his constituents left a lasting mark. I hope this internship will give a young person in Livingston a meaningful opportunity to step into public life and perhaps even follow in Robin’s footsteps.”

The internship will take place over a two-week period between June 30 and July 25.