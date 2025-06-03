Linlithgow care home prepares to take part in the Great British Care Cycle Relay to mark Care Home Open Week 2025

HC-One Scotland’s Linlithgow Care Home in Linlithgow is preparing to take part in the Great British Care Cycle Relay event, organised by Championing Social Care which runs in tandem with Care Home Open Week activities.

The Great British Care Cycle Relay is a monumental cycling event that aims to raise awareness and shine a positive spotlight on the work of the social care sector in the United Kingdom.

The relay combines cycling, camaraderie and compassion, providing those taking part to promote healthier lifestyle whilst also raising awareness and the profile of care available across different communities by visiting a number of care services enroute to celebrate and highlight the amazing work they do.

Linlithgow Care Home will be one of the care homes the Great British Care Cycle Relay team will stop off at as part of the Edinburgh leg of the cycle relay on Thursday, June 12 as part of their 103km route.

Residents with care home colleague at HC-One care home

Linlithgow is looking forward to welcoming in the Great British Care Cycle Relay team to the home to showcase the fantastic facilities and care they offer whilst having a chat and offering the cyclists some light refreshments to recuperate before setting off on the next leg of their cycle relay.

This year marks the third consecutive year that the Great British Care Cycle Relay is taking place and in the lead up to Care Home Open Week taking place, riders will be gearing up to take part in a five-day event featuring daily rides of approximately 100km, designed to raise awareness of the vital role care services play at the heart of communities across the UK.

The first official loop will begin in Edinburgh on June 12, with the symbolic social care flag then travelling through the Scottish Borders to York for the second stage. From there, the relay will continue to Nottingham, followed by a ride in Wales starting in Cardiff. The final leg will see cyclists depart from Brighton and head to central London, where the event will culminate in alignment with the launch of Care Home Open Week on Monday, June 16.

