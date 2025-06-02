LGBT Youth Scotland launches Pride campaign – It’s Giving

This Pride season, LGBT Youth Scotland have launched a new campaign, It’s Giving.

The phrase “It’s giving” originated in LGBTQ+ POC and drag communities, evolving from longer expressions like “It’s giving [something]” (e.g., “It’s giving diva” or “It’s giving drama”). It’s a way to express that someone’s vibe, look, or energy embodies a certain quality — often fabulous, bold, or iconic. In the queer community, “It’s giving” has become a playful, empowering way to affirm identity, celebrate style, and uplift self-expression. It’s more than slang — it’s part of a cultural language rooted in resilience, creativity, and joy.

While playful, the campaign also has a serious message. Now more than ever, young people need safe, affirming spaces. In the current social and political climate, with the UK falling to 22nd place on the ILGA Europe Rainbow Europe index and increasingly hostile discussions about LGBTQ+ lives and experiences, the need for LGBT Scotland’s services has never been greater. This campaign invites friends and allies to proudly rise to the challenge and ensure every young person gets the support they need and deserve.

LGBT Youth Scotland is Scotland’s only national charity for LGBTQ+ young people. LGBTQ+ young people face unique barriers to being safe, healthy and happy; their mission is to break these barriers down and promote equality so they can flourish and thrive.

The charity provides specialised services for LGBTQ+ young people, creating safer spaces aimed at reducing isolation, improving wellbeing and supporting them to positive destinations. This is provided through youth groups, 1:1 coaching, outreach, participation opportunities, education and online support. Each year, they support over 1000 young people directly, and reach over 30,000 more through inclusivity programmes.

The vital need for their work, and their success supporting young people was recently recognised at the Proud Scotland Awards 2025, where LGBT Youth Scotland won the award for best Charity.

However, none of this work would be possible without support.

LGBT Youth Scotland have put together a campaign pack full of ways to get involved, have fun, build community and support LGBTQ+ young people. From bake sales to film nights to sporting challenges, there’s something for everybody.

This pride season, what are you giving?

For more information about LGBT Youth Scotland, visit lgbtyouth.org.uk