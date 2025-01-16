Learner drivers turning to family and friends for lessons

New motorists learning to drive are increasingly shifting away from professional lessons amid rising L-test costs and instructor shortages, a new study finds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, new motorists are practising with family and friends to get their driving skills up to standard, reveals new research by temporary car insurance provider Tempcover.

Nearly everyone who learned to drive in the 1990s had some lessons with a professional driving instructor, but this has fallen to 92% in recent years, a survey by Tempcover found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tempcover has also seen sales of temporary learner driver policies rocket 238% in 2024 - suggesting budding motorists are increasingly practising in private cars.

Learner drivers are increasingly turning to family and friends for lessons

Nearly 40% of learners quizzed say they turned to practising with family and friends to reduce the high cost of lessons with a professional instructor.

Rising lesson costs and instructor shortages have driven many people to rethink how they prepare for life behind the wheel.

Driving lessons now cost between £25 and £45 per hour, and with the average learner needing 45 hours of lessons plus 22 hours of private practice to pass, the cost has skyrocketed to between £1,125 and £2,025 for lessons alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other challenges include a shortage of professional instructors. Hotspots across the UK report just one driving instructor per 350–400 learners, with waiting lists for practical test slots stretching up to six months

Jake Lambert, temporary insurance expert at Tempcover, said: “Passing your driving test is often a milestone on the path to independence and adulthood.

“Amid rising costs and instructor uncertainty, learners are adapting with the growing popularity of temporary learner insurance we're seeing, which offers flexible coverage in just minutes.