Leading housebuilder appoints new Managing Director for West Scotland

Barratt Redrow has appointed a new Managing Director for its West Scotland division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Curran, from Lanark, South Lanarkshire, stepped into the role on 2nd June 2025 and will be oversee all divisional operations, from land acquisition and planning, construction, sales through to customer care. Delivering high quality homes, driving sustainable growth, and maintaining Barratt’s reputation as a five-star house builder across the West Scotland division.

Originally from East Renfrewshire, the 44-year-old has a wealth of experience within the housebuilding industry, joining from Springfield Properties Central where he held the position of Regional Managing Director. Prior to this, he was Regional Operations Director after being promoted from Commercial Director, a position which he took up in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In previous roles, Andy enjoyed overseeing developments from purchasing land to creating new communities for people to live in and enjoy. Practicing high standards in quality and customer service were also top of his agenda, which he hopes to continue in his new post.

Andy Curran

Andy Curran,Managing Director for Barratt Redrow West Scotland, said: “Joining the country’s number one housebuilder is a huge opportunity for me. Barratt Redrow has a great reputation in the industry, and I look forward to building on West Scotland’s strong performance and success. With a solid growth plan in place for the next few years, this is a really exciting time to join the team.”

Alison Condie, Barratt Redrow’s Regional Managing Director for Scotland, said: “Andy brings an abundance of experience to the role and will be instrumental to West Scotland’s growth and success in the coming months. His commitment to delivering high quality homes and first-class customer service, as well as driving team morale, aligns with our vision and business values and we have no doubt the region will thrive under his leadership.”

Understanding the business and how it operates will take priority in Andy’s first six months. He is eager to build strong working relationships with employees at all levels and hopes to continue championing career progression, while endorsing a positive working environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having kicked off his career as a Trainee Quantity Surveyor with Taylor Woodrow Developments in 2003, he is also passionate about providing young people with opportunities early on.

Andy continued:“Housebuilding is a great industry to build your career in, and it can be extremely rewarding. Whether you’re interested in architecture, engineering, surveying, sales, finance or planning, there are lots of paths to follow. I was lucky enough to secure a work placement during my time at university, but there are various options out there from trainee and graduate schemes to apprenticeships, trade qualifications and construction-related degrees.”

And while the industry continues to face its challenges, Andy remains optimistic about the future.

He added: “Looking ahead, I would expect the housing market to stabilise in 2025, with further reductions to interest and mortgage rates improving affordability. From 2026 onwards, stronger economic performance is predicted which I believe will lead to growth across the housebuilding sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Andy looks forward to a fresh start with the business, he also recognises the importance of work life balance and taking time to relax.

Andy said: “My wife and I have two young children so in our spare time we’re out and about in the countryside, local to where we live. We love outdoor activities such as walking and bike rides and enjoy trips to Dalswinton Estate in Dumfries where my wife grew up. I also took up golf four years ago and I’m now a member of my local club, so it’s a great way to wind down and switch off.”