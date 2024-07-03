Leading Female Scientist Celebrated At UWS Graduation

An environmental scientists and former broadcaster has been recognised as part of University of the West of Scotland’s (UWS) graduations.

Dr Hermione Cockburn, who was awarded an OBE in 2020 for services to public engagement in science, was celebrated as part of a ceremony taking place at Paisley Abbey today (Wednesday 3 July).

Dr Cockburn began her career at the University of Edinburgh researching landscape change in Africa and Antarctica. She then completed a post doctorate at the University of Melbourne.

For the past 20 years, she has worked exclusively in science communication and presented television series like Coast, Rough Science, Fossil Detectives: Discovering Prehistoric Britain and The Nature of Britain for the BBC. She has also presented Radio 4 documentaries on subjects ranging from lead pollution to lasers, as well as an award-winning series on bacteria.

Dr Cockburn taught environmental science for the Open University for many years and is passionate about life-long learning. Her most recent role as the Scientific Director at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh saw her lead the charity’s mission that focuses on empowering people with understanding and empathy for the planet.

Recently, she led a major ocean literacy project about Scotland’s deep sea, collaborating closely with marine scientists from across the UK. She is a Trustee of the Association of Science and Discovery Centres, a fellow of The Royal Society of Edinburgh, and an honorary fellow of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

Professor Andrew Hursthouse delivered Dr Cockburn’s laureation speech, which touched on her inspirational career to date.

Discussing her Honorary Doctorate from UWS, Dr Cockburn said, “It’s an honour to receive this Honorary Doctorate. As someone who is passionate about science education and life-long learning, it’s been inspiring to be a part of the ceremony today and see so many graduates take the next step in that journey.”

Professor James Miller, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of UWS, said: “Graduation is the pinnacle of the University calendar. It gives us the opportunity to both reflect on the amazing achievements of our students and to celebrate this most important of milestones with their friends and families, as well as the whole UWS community who have supported them throughout their time at university.