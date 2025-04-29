Law firm supports disadvantaged children and young people with 2025 fundraising challenge

Staff at law firm Aberdein Considine from Peterhead to Manchester will be swapping their suits for active wear as they take on a series of fundraising challenges in aid of the firm’s 2025 charity partners, Cash for Kids and the Russell Anderson Foundation (RAF).

Following successful fundraising activities in previous years, which have seen Aberdein Considine employees raise more than £80,000 for various worthy causes since 2022, the firm is set to pull out all the stops in 2025 to support Scotland’s disadvantaged children and young people.

Team members from throughout the firm, which has 21 offices and more than 450 staff across Scotland and the north of England, will undertake a variety of challenges in 2025, including long-distance bike rides, marathons and a talent show, as they raise money for the two charity partners.

The RAF improves the lives of children in socially deprived areas of Aberdeen through life-changing programmes that make a sustainable and measurable difference to their health and wellbeing.

L-R Sophie Reid, Sam Cardosi, Karayn Chisholm of Cash for Kids, Emma Roman and Robert Holland.

Cash for Kids is dedicated to supporting children and young people across the UK affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, life-limiting illness and those with additional needs.

Jacqueline Law, Managing Partner at Aberdein Considine, welcomed the decision to support the RAF and Cash for Kids as this year’s charity partners and said the firm is ready to hit the ground running with a full programme of fundraising events.

She said: “Aberdein Considine has a strong presence across Scotland, but we know that being part of a community is about so much more than just having an office on the high street. This is why we selected the Russell Anderson Foundation and Cash for Kids, two charities that support children and young people close to home and across the UK, as our 2025 charity partners.

“Our colleagues will be stepping out of their comfort zones to undertake a series of fundraising challenges, pushing themselves physically and mentally, to raise much-needed funds in support of our chosen charities and the vital work they do.”

L-R: Danny Anderson, Megan Young, Elaine Elder, Ruth Aberdein and Russell Anderson. All members of the Aberdein Considine charity committee.

Aberdein Considine’s fundraising calendar kicked off last week as staff members took part in the Run Balmoral 10km.

Next on the agenda is a 12-hour continuous walk, run and cycle challenge in Edinburgh on Thursday 1 May as part of Cash for Kids Day.

Members of the team - including former Dons captain and 11-times Scotland player Russell Anderson himself, who is an independent financial planner with Aberdein Considine Wealth - will then join bp’s Coast 2 Coast charity cycle from Dumbarton to Aberdeen, with staff also taking part in the Ellon Pedal Car Race, both in June 2025.

Later in the year, colleagues in the North-east will lace up their trainers to run the Loch Ness Marathon before employees from across the firm compete to receive a golden buzzer in the ‘Aberdein Considine’s Got Talent’ competition in October.

The firm will also cheer on Robert Holland, Partner and Head of Employment Law at Aberdein Considine, as he and his son look to conquer their shared fear of heights to tackle the K2 base camp trek at the second-highest mountain on Earth, all in the name of raising money for charity.

Karayn Chisholm, Corporate Fundraiser for Cash for Kids, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen as a charity partner for 2025, and we’re excited to work with such a dedicated and passionate team. The fundraising plans already in motion are both inspiring and ambitious, and we look forward to bringing them to life together.

“The support of Aberdein Considine will make a real and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in our local communities. With their help, we will be able to reach even more children and young people – helping them to feel supported, valued, and empowered to build brighter futures. We can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Russell Anderson Foundation Chief Executive, Graeme Burnett, said: “We are eternally grateful to Aberdein Considine for selecting RAF as one of the company’s charity partners for 2025 as we rely heavily on the generosity of organisations in order to deliver our programmes which are quite literally transforming the lives of youngsters in the most socially deprived areas of the city.”

Further events across the year will include a charity quiz and various runs across the North-east of Scotland.

Jacqueline Law continued: “We have been blown away by the level of support shown across the firm for our previous charity partners, with members of our teams giving up countless hours to take part in events, challenges and activities for good causes, and this year will be no different.”

The firm also offers colleagues a day each year to take part in charitable work or volunteering, in whatever capacity they can, and encourages staff to use this day to give back to their local community.