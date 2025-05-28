Last chance for Scottish chefs to secure Ritz internship

There are just over two weeks left for Scotland’s top culinary talent to apply for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work in one of the UK’s most iconic kitchens – The Ritz London – as part of the new Scotland Food & Drink and HIT Scotland Legacy Scholarship Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched to cement the legacy of Scotland’s first ever hosting of the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland, the scholarship aims to help a rising Scottish chef elevate their career, with one talented winner able to spend five days learning from Executive Chef John Williams MBE and his award-winning team at The Ritz London – an experience few chefs ever access.

The deadline to apply is Friday, 13th June, and chefs from across Scotland are encouraged to take this chance to gain world-class training while championing Scotland’s exceptional larder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With restaurants like Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles and The Glenturret Lalique holding two MICHELIN Stars, and a further 11 one-starred establishments across the country, Scotland’s fine dining scene is thriving. This scholarship provides a new path to support and inspire the next generation of chefs in continuing that momentum.

Chefs from across Scotland are encouraged to take this chance to gain world-class training at The Ritz Restaurant

Applications are open to chefs with at least five years’ experience in a professional kitchen. Judges will be looking for passion, ambition, and a commitment to Scottish produce, with finalists invited for interview before the winner is revealed at the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards on Thursday, 4th September at DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow.

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, said:

“Having the MICHELIN Award Ceremony held in Scotland for the first time shone a spotlight on the wealth of talent we have working in kitchens up and down the country – and the new Legacy Scholarship is an important part of helping the next generation develop skills and progress their career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to hearing from chefs who are passionate about Scotland’s world-class ingredients – from seafood and dairy to whisky and beef – and who want to take the next step in their culinary journey. John Williams and the team at The Ritz are renowned for their skill, refinement and dedication, so this truly is a unique opportunity to learn at the highest level.”

The winner will spend five days learning from Executive Chef John Williams MBE and his award-winning team at The Ritz London.

David Cochrane, CEO of HIT Scotland, added: “These opportunities are a once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from the best of the best, and enhance your skills and knowledge with one of the top practitioners in the country. We are proud to support this legacy from the Awards, and this will be a very desirable learning experience at The Ritz.”

John Williams MBE, Executive Chef at The Ritz London, said:

“I believe that strong mentorship and quality training are essential to shaping the next generation of industry leaders, and we would be honoured to welcome the winner to spend a week with us at The Ritz London."