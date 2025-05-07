Largo Leisure Holidays reveal luxury lodge expansion at Sauchope Links with £300,000 investment

Largo Leisure Holidays has unveiled a major investment at its popular Sauchope Links Holiday Park in the East Neuk of Fife, with the launch of three brand-new luxury Signature Lodges.

The new accommodation brings an elevated experience to the coastal retreat, just in time for peak season. This expansion includes two spacious two-bedroom lodges and one three-bedroom lodge, both signature and each boasting private hot tubs and uninterrupted sea views.

Designed with comfort and style in mind, the lodges offer contemporary, modern interiors and ensure the perfect base for relaxing breaks by the Scottish seaside.

The new accommodation is available now to be booked on the website from 23rd May 2025 onwards, with the lodges marking a significant step in Largo Leisure’s continued commitment to enhancing guest experiences and investing in premium staycations.

Sauchope Links

Situated just a short walk from the picturesque fishing village of Crail and within easy reach of St Andrews, Sauchope Links Holiday Park is a long-time favourite for holidaymakers seeking seaside charm with modern comforts.