Landmark’s digital upgrade takes visitor experience to new heights

Landmark Forest Adventure Park, a nature-based theme and adventure park in Carrbridge near Aviemore, is harnessing Internet of Things (IoT) technology to optimise its operations and enhance the experience of its 160,000 annual visitors.

In collaboration with CENSIS – the innovation delivery organisation for digitalisation and enabling technologies – the park has installed LoRaWAN sensors across its site, including at the entry and exit points of its 23 attractions, to monitor real-time visitor flow and support data-driven business decisions. First opened in 1970, Landmark offers a wide range of outdoor attractions, including a Butterfly House and the popular Wild Water Coasters.

The system provides valuable insights into visitor behaviour, highlighting peak times for popular attractions and showing how a number of different factors, such as weather conditions, can affect operations. By tracking how visitors patterns, it enables the team to pinpoint key areas for future improvements and developments.

In addition to monitoring attractions, sensors have been placed in the catering areas to provide additional information on how many visitors are using each outlet at any given time.

The data collected will also be used to help guide future investment decisions, ensuring new attractions and enhancements are strategically aligned with visitor preferences.

Ross Coulter, general manager at Landmark, said: “This technology has been a game changer for us. We’ve been tracking the visitor experience at our individual attractions through our customer feedback platform for a number of years, but up until now, we didn’t have any data on the popularity of each attraction.

"Now, using both of these data sets, we can better prioritise developments that will have the most positive impact on the visitor experience. This approach allows us to create memorable experiences that keep our visitors coming back to explore everything Landmark has to offer.”

As part of the next phase, CENSIS will integrate data from a network of 200 local weather stations. This real-time weather data will provide insights into how various weather conditions impact the visitor experience, helping the park make more informed decisions.

The initiative formed part of CENSIS’s IoT Evolve programme, which was funded by the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to support organisations in the region with the development and application of IoT technologies.

Ally Longmuir, business development manager at CENSIS, added: “This project is a shining example of how digitalisation can empower traditional visitor attractions to adapt to their guests’ needs in real-time.