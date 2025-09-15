Landmark sports memorabilia auction raises more than £35,000 for charity

A landmark charity auction of one of Scotland’s most extensive private sports memorabilia collections has raised more than £35,000 in support of two charities close to the heart of businessman and philanthropist, John Horne.

The Managing Director of JR Scaffold (part of The JR Group), John decided to mark the company’s 30th anniversary with a powerful gesture parting with more than 80 treasured items collected over nearly three decades.

Some of the most popular items included a signed and framed Jimmy ‘Jinky’ Johnstone top, for which the hammer fell at more than £5,020 and a signed and framed Messi Barcelona top which attracted an impressive bid of £1,300.

The two-week auction, hosted online by Blue Parrot Events Group through their Event PAL fundraising platform, attracted hundreds of sports enthusiasts and collectors from all over the world. With more than 200 bids placed on the most sought-after items, demand was high for the unique pieces on offer, ranging from football shirts signed by Lionel Messi, Graeme Souness, and Jimmy Johnstone to rare memorabilia autographed by Muhammad Ali, Tiger Woods, and Diego Maradona.

All proceeds are being donated to the Emmie Smillie Foundation and MND Scotland, two causes with deeply personal significance to John and his family.

John Horne, Managing Director of JR Scaffold, said: “I’m overwhelmed by the generosity shown throughout the auction. To see the collection I’ve built over the years find new homes while raising such a significant sum for two charities so close to my heart has been truly special.

It was an emotional decision to part with the memorabilia, but this outcome proves it was the right one. Giving back has always been part of our company’s DNA, and this was my way of making that commitment personal as we mark 30 years in business.”

The auction’s success ensures that the Emmie Smillie Foundation, established in memory of a remarkable young girl, and MND Scotland, which funds vital research and support services, will both benefit from a lasting and meaningful legacy.

Some of the items remaining in John’s coveted collection have also recently been donated to an event in aid of the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice and some will be kept and auctioned off at the upcoming ‘December to Remember’ Charity Ball which is being held in Glasgow on Saturday, December 6.

Hosted by John Horne to mark the 30th anniversary of JR Scaffold, the event will continue to raise money for charities close to the John and his family’s heart. Final tables available. For more information click here.